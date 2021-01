PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie, Broward Teachers Union president Anna Fusco, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, South Florida medical professional Dr. Hansel Tookes and attorneys Melba Pearson and Rafael Yaniz.

The full episode can be viewed at the top of this page.