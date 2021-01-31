This Week in South Florida: Robert Runcie

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In the debate whether teachers may be required to get back into classrooms, all eyes are on Broward County this week.

That’s where an arbitrator said yes to teachers returning in order to meet schools’ operational needs.

Bolstering that opinion, the CDC last week reported finding “no significant spread” of COVID-19 in classrooms with proper precautions and evidence that all online learning is having negative effects on students.

Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page