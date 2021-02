PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava made good on a campaign promise by creating a new Department of Equity and Inclusion.

Its mission is to both study and eliminate the inherently racist barriers to success.

The first director of the department is Jason Smith, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be viewed at the top of this page.