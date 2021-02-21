This Week in South Florida: Jared Moskowitz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s Director of Emergency Management directs crisis response, and Florida has had its share.

Lately it’s getting COVID-19 vaccines to Florida’s senior citizens and those who need it most. Add to that the responsibilities of managing response to a roster of hurricanes and storms.

Jared Moskowitz leads that effort as the sole Democrat picked by Gov. Ron DeSantis for his administration two years ago.

Moskowitz announced last week he will be leaving his post at the end of April.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.