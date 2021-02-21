This Week in South Florida: Michael Udine

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Taking traffic underground is an idea that has captured the interest of South Florida leaders, and it comes from innovation wizard Elon Musk.

Musk’s Boring Company completed a tunnel transport beneath the Las Vegas Convention Center and this week, a group from South Florida traveled there to gauge the possibilities.

Broward County Vice Mayor Michael Udine was on the trip, and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.