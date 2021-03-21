This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A dramatic and heartbreaking surge of desperate migrants at the southern border presents a complication immigration issue becoming more urgent by the day.

It is also becoming more politically charged, as Democrats blasted former President Trump’s immigration policies, including separating children from their parents.

Republicans, however, are placing blame with the Biden Administration. A dozen GOP members of the U.S. House of Representatives went to El Paso early last week for a firsthand look at conditions there. Among them, freshman Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez of Miami.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milbnerg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.