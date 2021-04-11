This Week in South Florida: Christine Duffy

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Much is at stake for South Florida as the controversy over the cruise industry continues.

Last week, the state of Florida, through Gov. Ron DeSantis, sued the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) over new cruising guidelines and the lack of a re-start date.

At Port Miami on Friday, an array of bipartisan elected officials, cruise line executives and union leaders gathered to speak with one voice about the need to start cruising again, hopefully by July.

Additionally, Miami-based Carnival Cruise Line threatened to start sending out its ships from ports in other, more receptive countries.

