PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Miami-Dade County is expected to lift its nearly year-long coronavirus curfew and business restrictions after midnight on Monday.

That comes despite a concerning trend in the positive case rate and hospitalizations related to COVID-19.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava issues the order last week.

