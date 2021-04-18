This Week in South Florida: Debbie Wasserman Schultz

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The number of people vaccinated in Florida was down sharply last week following the CDC suspending use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

What is the Biden Administration doing to bring it back up?

And what will the president do to keep guns out of the hands of the mentally ill?

Biden promised to take action on day one of his presidency but has done little more than to denounce the epidemic of gun violence.

