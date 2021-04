PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Monday begins the final two weeks of session.

Two South Florida lawmakers joined This Week in South Florida to discuss some of the most controversial bills in play.

State Senator Perry Thurston is a Democrat from Fort Lauderdale and part of the party’s leadership.

State Rep. Tom Fabricio is a Republican from Miramar who was elected last November.

Their conversation with TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg can be seen at the top of this page.