This Week in South Florida: Ana Maria Rodriguez and Bobby DuBose

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida lawmakers wrapped up the two month legislative session with a scorecard of wins for the Governor’s big priorities, some with 11th hour strategy to get around the opposition.

Lawmakers had money to spend due to a $101 million budged flush with federal COVID-19 relief money.

Two South Florida lawmakers joined This Week in South Florida to talk about it.

State Sen. Ana Maria Rodriguez is a Republican from Miami-Dade and Monroe Counties, and state Rep. Bobby DuBose is a Democrat from Broward County.

