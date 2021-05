PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The shocking arrest of Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie set off a chain of events that has yet to play out.

Runcie offered to resign last week as he fights a state perjury charge, but the terms of his departure are just beginning to be negotiated.

Broward School board member Donna Korn joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.