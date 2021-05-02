This Week in South Florida: Lori Alhadeff

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The arrest of Broward Schools Superintendent Robert Runcie caught many off guard.

The embattled superintendent, who’s arrest stems from a grand jury hearing related to the massacre at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, offered to resign last week as he fights a state perjury charge, but the terms of his departure are just beginning to be negotiated.

Broward School board member Lori Alhadeff joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

