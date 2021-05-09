This Week in South Florida: Charlie Crist

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for re-election.

You could say he kicked off his campaign last week when he signed the controversial election bill live on FOX News.

DeSantis is strong, but Democrats aren’t conceding a thing.

Last week, one of their best known candidates opened his campaign to take back the office he once held.

Charlie Crist, currently a congressman from St. Petersburg, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.