Mostly Cloudy icon
77º

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Charlie Crist

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

Tags: 
News
,
Local
,
Florida
,
Politics
,
This Week in South Florida

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is running for re-election.

You could say he kicked off his campaign last week when he signed the controversial election bill live on FOX News.

DeSantis is strong, but Democrats aren’t conceding a thing.

Last week, one of their best known candidates opened his campaign to take back the office he once held.

Charlie Crist, currently a congressman from St. Petersburg, joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: