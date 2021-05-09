This Week in South Florida: Patricia Brigham

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Hours after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the new controversial elections law, a cross-section of voters’ rights and civil rights groups filed a lawsuit in federal court.

The League of Women Voters, a non-partisan organization, is the lead plaintiff on one of those lawsuits.

Patricia Brigham is the President of the League of Women Voters of Florida.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.