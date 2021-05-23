This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There is a push in Congress for a commission to investigate the violent breach of the Capitol on Jan. 6.

The resolution passed the house with this session’s largest bipartisan vote. That said, only 35 Republicans joined all Democrats in voting to create the commission.

That includes two of South Florida’s three Republican members of Congress, Carlos Gimenez and Maria Salazar.

Congressman Gimenez joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.