This Week in South Florida: Chip LaMarca

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week, Florida lawmakers dealt a winning hand to Gov. Ron DeSantis and most especially the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

The new gaming compact is the biggest expansion of gambling in state history, in return for some $6 billion over the 30-year life of the compact.

It gives the tribe a monopoly on craps and roulette at its casinos, but the big takeaway is the ability to run a sports book for online sports betting, including pacing bets by phone.

That sets up a protracted legal battle, plus the deal needs federal approval.

This Week in South Florida spoke with lawmakers who voted for and against the compact.

State Rep. Chip LaMarca of Lighthouse Point was a point person on framing the bill and voted for it.

