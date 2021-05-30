This Week in South Florida: Freddy Ramirez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In Northwest Miami-Dade County police are investigating a mass shooting outside a banquet hall that killed two people and injured at least 20 others.

The shooters remain on the loose.

Around 24 hours prior, shooters on the street in busy Wynwood interrupted the party atmosphere with gunfire. Seven people were shot and one has died.

Two mass shootings in 48 hours is a shock to the system, even for those who respond to the violence.

Miami-Dade County Police Director Freddy Ramirez joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.