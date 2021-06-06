Partly Cloudy icon
83º

BREAKING NEWS

SHOW MORE 

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

Glenna Milberg
, Reporter

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: 
News
,
Local
,
Florida
,
This Week in South Florida
,
Politics
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joins TWISF
Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried joins TWISF

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat has announced her intention to run for governor.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried made it official last week, though she had been hinting at it for months.

She is a constant and relentless critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who she is running to unseat.

But first, she has to win the Democratic primary, against Congressman Charlie Crist.

Fried joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors: