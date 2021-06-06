This Week in South Florida: Nikki Fried

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida’s only statewide elected Democrat has announced her intention to run for governor.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried made it official last week, though she had been hinting at it for months.

She is a constant and relentless critic of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who she is running to unseat.

But first, she has to win the Democratic primary, against Congressman Charlie Crist.

Fried joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.