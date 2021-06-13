This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There has been a tsunami of gun violence rocking South Florida, and a comprehensive plan has been formulated to confront the issue.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava unveiled her Peace and Prosperity Plan earlier this week.

It allocates money for police to identify and arrest the gunslingers who are causing such carnage with their drive-by shootings.

At the same time, the plan offers young people, especially those in high-crime neighborhoods, a job this summer and a roadmap on how to lead a peaceful and productive life.

Despite misgivings from several commissioners, the mayor’s plan was approved, unanimously, and there is $8 million to pay for it.

