This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Karla Hernandez-Mats

Michael Putney
Senior Political Reporter

United Teachers of Dade president Karla Hernandez-Mats joins TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In recent weeks, you’ve probably heard the term critical race theory and you may also have heard Gov. Ron DeSantis denounce it as “cultural marxism,” though what he means by that is still not clear.

DeSantis pushed the state board of education last week to ban critical race theory from Florida classrooms and some of the people who teach in those classrooms are not happy about it.

Karla Hernandez-Mats is the President of United Teachers of Dade and she took issue with the governor’s actions, saying he was politicizing Florida’s classroom curriculum.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

