PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Michael Putney is joined by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Touching Miami with Love Vice President Trina Harris, President of United Teachers of Dade Karla Hernandez Mats and Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: June 13, 2021
Daniella Levine Cava, Trina Harris, Karla Hernandez Mats and Annette Taddeo join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.