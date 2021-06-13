Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: June 13, 2021

Daniella Levine Cava, Trina Harris, Karla Hernandez Mats and Annette Taddeo join the TWISF pod

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

News
Local
Politics
This Week in South Florida
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, host Michael Putney is joined by Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava, Touching Miami with Love Vice President Trina Harris, President of United Teachers of Dade Karla Hernandez Mats and Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo.

