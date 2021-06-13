Partly Cloudy icon
This Week in South Florida: Trina Harris

Michael Putney
, Senior Political Reporter

Touch Miami with Love VP Trina Harris discusses group's important work on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The work to help young people and families who live in crime-ridden neighborhoods has been underway for years by groups like Touching Miami with Love.

Since 1995, the group has been working with families in Downtown Miami and Overtown and has added West Homestead to its service area.

Trina Harris is the Vice President of Touching Miami with Love. She’s been with the group for about a dozen years, running several of its children’s programs.

She joined This Week in South Florida host Michael Putney, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

