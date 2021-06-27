This Week in South Florida: David Haber

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The collapse of the Champlain Towers South condo building raises a host of legal issues.

Questions are being asked about liability, financial responsibility and compensation for loss.

Homeowners’ associations are an important part of that equation.

David Haber is one of the leading attorneys in South Florida dealing with construction law, and that involves representing the homeowners associations that make the decisions for the buildings.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.