This Week in South Florida: Rick Slider

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Newly released records suggest serious structural concerns at Champlain Towers South three years ago that were just beginning to be addressed.

With anecdotal accounts from before and after collapse, we find a trail for investigators that will be pinpointing what tripped the catastrophic collapse.

Building records from the City of Surfside about the building include detailed documentation of problems there.

The building was starting its mandated 40-year recertification, and in preparation for that, engineers’ inspections and findings identify issues that apparently remained open for the past three years.

Rick Slider is a structural engineer and forensic consultant on cases of building construction and deficiencies. He reviewed the records from Champlain Towers South and joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

