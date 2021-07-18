Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dr. Robert Goldszer

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Dr. Robert Goldszer discusses Florida's recent spike in COVID-19 cases on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An alarming rise in the number of Covid cases makes this the worst week Florida has seen in that area since early May.

More than 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Florida Department of Health.

The number of hospital admissions is the metric communities look at too gauge severity, and they are going up as well.

At last check, more than 3,600 people have been hospitalized across the state. That is nearly three times what it was a month ago.

Dr. Robert Goldszer is the Chief Medical Officer at Mount Sinai Medica Center in Miami Beach and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss the spike. Their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

