This Week in South Florida: Dr. Robert Goldszer

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – An alarming rise in the number of Covid cases makes this the worst week Florida has seen in that area since early May.

More than 45,000 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported by the Florida Department of Health.

The number of hospital admissions is the metric communities look at too gauge severity, and they are going up as well.

At last check, more than 3,600 people have been hospitalized across the state. That is nearly three times what it was a month ago.

Dr. Robert Goldszer is the Chief Medical Officer at Mount Sinai Medica Center in Miami Beach and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss the spike. Their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.