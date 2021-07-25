This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – South Florida is the epicenter of two big stories currently happening.

There has been an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases, with almost all the most serious of those coming among the unvaccinated, and there is the historic opportunity to support change in Cuba.

One of South Florida’s members of congress, Republican Rep. Carlos Gimenez, who is also Cuban American, joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.