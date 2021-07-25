This Week in South Florida: Eduardo Padron

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week President Joe Biden heeded the call to reach out to Cuban Americans. He did so on a conference call that had no prior public notice and no read out of the conversation afterward.

The group on the call included Cuban Americans who are moderate of who have in the past supported engagement.

Eduardo Padron was on that call.

He is the former longtime president of Miami-Dade College, now President Emeritus, and serves on a list of boards as Consultant Emeritus on Education, Financial and Urban Affairs.

