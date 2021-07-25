Mostly Cloudy icon
85º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Eduardo Padron

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, This Week in South Florida, Politics
Eduardo Padron joins TWISF to discuss historic protests in Cuba
Eduardo Padron joins TWISF to discuss historic protests in Cuba

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week President Joe Biden heeded the call to reach out to Cuban Americans. He did so on a conference call that had no prior public notice and no read out of the conversation afterward.

The group on the call included Cuban Americans who are moderate of who have in the past supported engagement.

Eduardo Padron was on that call.

He is the former longtime president of Miami-Dade College, now President Emeritus, and serves on a list of boards as Consultant Emeritus on Education, Financial and Urban Affairs.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter