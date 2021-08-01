This Week in South Florida: Dr. Rosalind Osgood

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With just weeks left until the new school year begins, the Miami-Dade and Broward school districts are dealing with a renewed clash over face masks.

Last week, the Broward School Board voted unanimously to mandate masks in schools.

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order outlawing such mandates to give parents the choice. The district has heard from many of those parents.

Dr. Rosalind Osgood is the Chair of the Broward School Board, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.