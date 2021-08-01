Mostly Cloudy icon
87º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dr. Rosalind Osgood

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, This Week in South Florida, Education, Politics, Coronavirus
Dr. Rosalind Osgood discusses debate on wearing masks in Broward County schools
Dr. Rosalind Osgood discusses debate on wearing masks in Broward County schools

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – With just weeks left until the new school year begins, the Miami-Dade and Broward school districts are dealing with a renewed clash over face masks.

Last week, the Broward School Board voted unanimously to mandate masks in schools.

On Friday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order outlawing such mandates to give parents the choice. The district has heard from many of those parents.

Dr. Rosalind Osgood is the Chair of the Broward School Board, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter