This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Manny Diaz

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Politics, This Week in South Florida, Cuba
Manny Diaz discusses Cuban protests and possible American action on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Three weeks ago, tens of thousands of Cubans took the streets of the island nation, demanding freedom.

Since then, massive local protests in South Florida in support of the Cuban people have included calls for President Biden to act.

He has, imposing sanctions on individuals in Cuba leading a crackdown on protesters.

On Friday, the president met with and listened to a group of Cuban Americans at the White House.

Former Miami Mayor and current Chair of the Florida Democratic Party Manny Diaz was there, and he discussed the meeting with This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

