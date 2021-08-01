Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida Podcast: August 1, 2021

Steve Geller, Dr. David Andrews, Dr. Rosalind Osgood and Manny Diaz join the TWISF pod

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, Dr. David Andrews from the University of Miami, Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood and Chair of the Florida Democratic Party Manny Diaz.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

