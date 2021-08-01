This Week in South Florida Podcast: August 1, 2021

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Broward County Mayor Steve Geller, Dr. David Andrews from the University of Miami, Broward School Board Chair Dr. Rosalind Osgood and Chair of the Florida Democratic Party Manny Diaz.

Subscribe to the weekly TWISF Podcast on iOS or Android