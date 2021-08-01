Mostly Cloudy icon
87º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Steve Geller

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: News, Local, Politics, Broward County, This Week in South Florida
Broward Mayor Steve Geller discusses new COVID-19 mask mandates on TWISF
Broward Mayor Steve Geller discusses new COVID-19 mask mandates on TWISF

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami-Dade and Broward counties put mask mandates in place despite orders from the state against such rules.

In the face of surging COVID-19 cases, this time among the younger and unvaccinated, the counties imposed new mask rules in their facilities for their employees.

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller has said the county will comply with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, but still wants anyone going into a county building to wear a mask.

Geller joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter