This Week in South Florida: Steve Geller

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week Miami-Dade and Broward counties put mask mandates in place despite orders from the state against such rules.

In the face of surging COVID-19 cases, this time among the younger and unvaccinated, the counties imposed new mask rules in their facilities for their employees.

Broward County Mayor Steve Geller has said the county will comply with Gov. Ron DeSantis’ executive order, but still wants anyone going into a county building to wear a mask.

