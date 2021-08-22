Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dr. Barth Green and Stacy House

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Haiti
Dr. Barth Green and Stacy House discuss Haiti relief efforts on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The situation in Haiti is grim as a week has now passed since a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake centered on the southwest peninsula.

So many in South Florida are on the front lines of mobilizing medical supplies and getting personnel to the hardest hit neighborhoods.

The major highway connecting those areas to Port-au-Prince is washed out and/or taken over by gangs. Nevertheless, doctors, nurses and humanitarians are going in to do what they can.

Dr. Barth Green is a renowned surgeon who has been leading medical missions to Haiti for decades under the banner Project Medishare.

He has been joined by Stacy House, a respiratory therapist and the group’s volunteer director in Haiti.

The two joined This Week in South Florida and discussed their efforts with hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

