This Week in South Florida: Dr. Barth Green and Stacy House

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The situation in Haiti is grim as a week has now passed since a devastating 7.2 magnitude earthquake centered on the southwest peninsula.

So many in South Florida are on the front lines of mobilizing medical supplies and getting personnel to the hardest hit neighborhoods.

The major highway connecting those areas to Port-au-Prince is washed out and/or taken over by gangs. Nevertheless, doctors, nurses and humanitarians are going in to do what they can.

Dr. Barth Green is a renowned surgeon who has been leading medical missions to Haiti for decades under the banner Project Medishare.

He has been joined by Stacy House, a respiratory therapist and the group’s volunteer director in Haiti.

The two joined This Week in South Florida and discussed their efforts with hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.