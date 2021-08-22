Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Maggie Hansen

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Coronavirus, Politics
Memorial Healthcare System Chief Nursing Executive Maggie Hansen discusses mandatory vaccinations on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise, hospital beds continue to fill.

Some hospitals in South Florida are requiring all staff to be vaccinated.

The Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County is one of them, a sudden change in policy that the CEO announced last week.

Maggie Hansen is the Chief Nursing Executive at Memorial Healthcare System, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

