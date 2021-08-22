This Week in South Florida: Maggie Hansen

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – As the number of COVID-19 patients continues to rise, hospital beds continue to fill.

Some hospitals in South Florida are requiring all staff to be vaccinated.

The Memorial Healthcare System in Broward County is one of them, a sudden change in policy that the CEO announced last week.

Maggie Hansen is the Chief Nursing Executive at Memorial Healthcare System, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.