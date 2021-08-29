This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The frantic rescue from Afghanistan continues against the clock.

Sunday morning the U.S. reported an airstrike took out a vehicle bearing an explosive device, perhaps related to renewed warnings of another imminent terror attack.

In the airport in Kabul, evacuations are under a deadline.

In the U.S., increasingly partisan fingerpainting has continued into what is going right and what is going wrong.

South Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez is calling for an investigation into the chaotic withdrawal and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.