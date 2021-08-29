Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Carlos Gimenez

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Rep. Carlos Gimenez discusses situation in Afghanistan on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The frantic rescue from Afghanistan continues against the clock.

Sunday morning the U.S. reported an airstrike took out a vehicle bearing an explosive device, perhaps related to renewed warnings of another imminent terror attack.

In the airport in Kabul, evacuations are under a deadline.

In the U.S., increasingly partisan fingerpainting has continued into what is going right and what is going wrong.

South Florida Congressman Carlos Gimenez is calling for an investigation into the chaotic withdrawal and he joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

