This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Robert Rosetto

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Parent Robert Rosetto discusses mask mandates in schools on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A ruling from a judge in Tallahassee on Friday paved the way for the mask mandates imposed by 10 Florida school districts, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The ruling was a blow to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Education that pushed through orders and rules giving parents the final say.

One parent who was backing the right to choose is Robert Rosetto, who has a son in fifth grade in Boca Raton.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

