This Week in South Florida: Robert Rosetto

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A ruling from a judge in Tallahassee on Friday paved the way for the mask mandates imposed by 10 Florida school districts, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Palm Beach counties.

The ruling was a blow to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Department of Education that pushed through orders and rules giving parents the final say.

One parent who was backing the right to choose is Robert Rosetto, who has a son in fifth grade in Boca Raton.

