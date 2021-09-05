Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Lauren Book

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

State Sen. Lauren Book discusses opposing Florida abortion law on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week, hours after the Supreme Court declined to block a new restrictive abortion law in Texas, Florida lawmakers announced the move to pass something similar.

As of Wednesday in Texas, abortion is against the law after about six weeks of pregnancy, but its not enforced by the state.

The law deputizes citizens who can sue anyone who performs an unlawful abortion or aids and abets in one, and that bounty hunter can get $10,000 plus legal fees.

State Senator Lauren Book was one of the first lawmakers to respond in opposition to a Florida bill, calling it an “all-out assault on women’s rights.”

Book is a Democrat and the minority leader in the state senate.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page

