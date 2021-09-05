This Week in South Florida: Lauren Book

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week, hours after the Supreme Court declined to block a new restrictive abortion law in Texas, Florida lawmakers announced the move to pass something similar.

As of Wednesday in Texas, abortion is against the law after about six weeks of pregnancy, but its not enforced by the state.

The law deputizes citizens who can sue anyone who performs an unlawful abortion or aids and abets in one, and that bounty hunter can get $10,000 plus legal fees.

State Senator Lauren Book was one of the first lawmakers to respond in opposition to a Florida bill, calling it an “all-out assault on women’s rights.”

Book is a Democrat and the minority leader in the state senate.

