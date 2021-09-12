Partly Cloudy icon
This Week in South Florida: Anthony Sabatini and Robin Bartleman

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

State representatives Anthony Sabatini and Robin Bartleman discuss proposed abortion law on TWISF
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The Department of Justice is now challenging a restrictive Texas abortion law that bans the procedure after six weeks of pregnancy, filing suit in federal court, claiming the law is unconstitutional.

This comes after the Supreme Court declined to block the law.

Now, some Florida lawmakers say they want to pass a Florida version of that Texas law.

The state Senate president said he’s open to considering it, and one house member said he’s ready to introduce his version of the bill.

That state representative is Anthony Sabatini, a Republican from Lake County.

With another point of view on this topic is state Rep. Robin Bartleman of Broward County.

They joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Christina Vazquez to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

