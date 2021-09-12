Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Daniella Levine Cava

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joins TWISF to discuss development expansion

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Last week in a 9-to-3 vote, Miami-Dade County commissioners sided with developers, choosing to expand the county’s urban development boundary in deep south Dade to create an industrial park on hundreds of acres of farmland.

The decision is not final though.

Tallahassee will weigh in on the proposal over the next 30 days and then send the application back to Miami-Dade for a final vote by the commission.

Firmly opposed is Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Christina Vazquez to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

