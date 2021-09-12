Partly Cloudy icon
85º
wplg logo

WEATHER ALERT

SHOW MORE 

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Dr. Cheryl Holder

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Christina Vazquez, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Coronavirus
Dr. Cheryl Holder discusses COVID-19 deaths among Black people on TWISF
Dr. Cheryl Holder discusses COVID-19 deaths among Black people on TWISF

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – COVID-19 has taken a terrible toll on Florida.

More than 48,000 people, our friends, neighbors, colleagues, and family members, have died in the state. Many of them are people who neglected to get the vaccine, or chose not to, or were hesitant for one reason or another.

Many of those who are hesitant are Black.

Black Floridians account for a disproportionate number of deaths from COVID-19.

Dr. Cheryl Holder, the Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity and Community Initiatives at FIU’s Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. She is also with Keeping the Faith, and she joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Christina Vazquez. Their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email

Christina returned to Local 10 in 2019 as a reporter after covering Hurricane Dorian for the station. She is an Edward R. Murrow Award-winning journalist and previously earned an Emmy Award while at WPLG for her investigative consumer protection segment "Call Christina."

email

twitter

instagram