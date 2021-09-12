This Week in South Florida: Dr. Cheryl Holder

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – COVID-19 has taken a terrible toll on Florida.

More than 48,000 people, our friends, neighbors, colleagues, and family members, have died in the state. Many of them are people who neglected to get the vaccine, or chose not to, or were hesitant for one reason or another.

Many of those who are hesitant are Black.

Black Floridians account for a disproportionate number of deaths from COVID-19.

Dr. Cheryl Holder, the Associate Dean for Diversity, Equity, Inclusivity and Community Initiatives at FIU's Herbert Wertheim College of Medicine. She is also with Keeping the Faith