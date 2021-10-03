This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 3, 2021

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, former Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina and attorney Cassandra Suprin.
The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.
Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."