This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 3, 2021

On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, former Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina and attorney Cassandra Suprin.

On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, former Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina and attorney Cassandra Suprin.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by Rep. Mario Diaz-Balart, former Miami Police Chief Jorge Colina and attorney Cassandra Suprin.

The full episode can be seen at the top of this page.