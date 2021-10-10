This Week in South Florida: Lucia Baez-Geller and Sarah Leonardi

Masks and money are at the center of an escalating fight between the state and eight local school districts.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Masks and money are at the center of an escalating fight between the state and eight local school districts.

Those districts are defying the state’s rules against mask mandates in public schools.

Among them, both Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools, all now facing the prospect of financial consequences.

School board members’ salaries are being threatened as well.

Broward School Board member Sarah Leonardi and Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Baez-Geller joined This Week in South Florida to discuss.

