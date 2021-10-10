Partly Cloudy icon
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Lucia Baez-Geller and Sarah Leonardi

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Miami-Dade County, Broward County, Education, Politics
Masks and money are at the center of an escalating fight between the state and eight local school districts.
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Masks and money are at the center of an escalating fight between the state and eight local school districts.

Those districts are defying the state’s rules against mask mandates in public schools.

Among them, both Miami-Dade and Broward County Public Schools, all now facing the prospect of financial consequences.

School board members’ salaries are being threatened as well.

Broward School Board member Sarah Leonardi and Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Baez-Geller joined This Week in South Florida to discuss.

Their conversation with hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

