PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of the This Week in South Florida podcast, hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg are joined by state legislator Michael Grieco, former Miami Beach Mayor Phillip Levine, Miami-Dade School Board member Lucia Baez-Geller and Broward School Board member Sarah Leonardi.
This Week in South Florida Podcast: October 10, 2021
Michael Grieco, Phillip Levine, Lucia Baez-Geller and Sarah Leonardi join the TWISF pod
Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.