This Week in South Florida: Barbara Sharief, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Dale Holness

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Congressman Alcee Hastings passed away in April, opening up a stampede of candidates hoping to fill his seat in the 20th Congressional District, which covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

There are 11 Democrats running for the nomination in the most Democratic district in the state, meaning the nominee will more than likely be the winner.

Two of those candidates joined This Week in South Florida on Sunday and more are expected in the coming weeks.

Barbara Sharief is a Broward County Commissioner who has also been mayor of the county, and she currently runs a health care company. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick also runs a health care company and is running for the district seat for a third time.

