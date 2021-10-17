Partly Cloudy icon
86º
wplg logo

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Barbara Sharief, Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick and Dale Holness

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Broward County
Congressman Alcee Hastings passed away in April, opening up a stampede of candidates hoping to fill his seat in the 20th Congressional District, which covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.
Congressman Alcee Hastings passed away in April, opening up a stampede of candidates hoping to fill his seat in the 20th Congressional District, which covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Congressman Alcee Hastings passed away in April, opening up a stampede of candidates hoping to fill his seat in the 20th Congressional District, which covers parts of Broward and Palm Beach counties.

There are 11 Democrats running for the nomination in the most Democratic district in the state, meaning the nominee will more than likely be the winner.

Two of those candidates joined This Week in South Florida on Sunday and more are expected in the coming weeks.

Barbara Sharief is a Broward County Commissioner who has also been mayor of the county, and she currently runs a health care company. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick also runs a health care company and is running for the district seat for a third time.

The discussion between the candidates and TWISF hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email