This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Francis Suarez

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics, Miami, Miami-Dade County
Art Acevedo was officially fired last week after weeks of melodrama, grievances, accusations and political theatre.
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Art Acevedo was officially fired last week after weeks of melodrama, grievances, accusations and political theatre.

Last spring, Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez brought in Acevedo as a surprise big-name outsider to shake things up, but then stayed silent as the chief shook too hard for some, and tensions mounted.

At the end of the week, Suarez said the chief was too much of an outsider and had to go.

Mayor Suarez joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

