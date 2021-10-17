This Week in South Florida: Francis Suarez

Art Acevedo was officially fired last week after weeks of melodrama, grievances, accusations and political theatre.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Art Acevedo was officially fired last week after weeks of melodrama, grievances, accusations and political theatre.

Last spring, Miami’s Mayor Francis Suarez brought in Acevedo as a surprise big-name outsider to shake things up, but then stayed silent as the chief shook too hard for some, and tensions mounted.

At the end of the week, Suarez said the chief was too much of an outsider and had to go.

Mayor Suarez joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.