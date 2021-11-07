73º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Marili Cancio and Chris Smith

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Last week Florida sued the Biden Administration over the vaccine mandate, and a special session on COVID-19-related policies is coming up next week.

Two South Florida attorneys joined the This Week in South Florida Roundtable to discuss.

Marili Cancio is also an influential voice in Republican politics in Florida and beyond.

Chris Smith is a former Democratic state Senator and Representative.

Their conversation with TWISF hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney can be seen at the top of this page.

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

