This Week in South Florida: Tina Polsky

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida state Senator Tina Polsky of Boca Raton received a phone message that was about as ugly and disgusting as one could get.

It came after she asked Florida’s state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to leave her officer after he refused to wear a mask.

Polsky is in treatment for breast cancer with compromised immunities.

A few days later, Ladapo responded that he couldn’t communicate well wearing a mask.

Florida’s Senate President condemned the lack of respect, but then came the ugly messages by phone and social media directed at Polsky.

