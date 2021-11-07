70º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Tina Polsky

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Florida state Senator Tina Polsky of Boca Raton received a phone message that was about as ugly and disgusting as one could get.

It came after she asked Florida’s state Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo to leave her officer after he refused to wear a mask.

Polsky is in treatment for breast cancer with compromised immunities.

A few days later, Ladapo responded that he couldn’t communicate well wearing a mask.

Florida’s Senate President condemned the lack of respect, but then came the ugly messages by phone and social media directed at Polsky.

She joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenna Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

