Broward County got a new mayor last week in Michael Udine.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Broward County got a new mayor last week in Michael Udine.

Voters elected him to the county commission, and commissioners elected him to serve a term as mayor.

Udine joined This Week in South Florida hosts Glenna Milberg and Michael Putney to discuss his new role, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.