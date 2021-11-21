80º
This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Tags: This Week in South Florida, Politics
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Thanksgiving, a holiday celebrated by families by feasting on roast turkey and all the trimmings, is fast approaching.

The cost of that feast is up this year, making the work of food banks and distributions that much more important.

Paco Velez is the President and CEO of Feeding South Florida, a group serving Thanksgiving and other meals to people in need all year-round for decades.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenn Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.

About the Authors:

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

