This Week in South Florida: Paco Velez

Thanksgiving, a holiday celebrated by families by feasting on roast turkey and all the trimmings, is fast approaching.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Thanksgiving, a holiday celebrated by families by feasting on roast turkey and all the trimmings, is fast approaching.

The cost of that feast is up this year, making the work of food banks and distributions that much more important.

Paco Velez is the President and CEO of Feeding South Florida, a group serving Thanksgiving and other meals to people in need all year-round for decades.

He joined This Week in South Florida hosts Michael Putney and Glenn Milberg, and their discussion can be seen at the top of this page.