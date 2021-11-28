This Week in South Florida: Daniel Wallach

In a one-two punch of court rulings last week, a federal judge ruled the Seminole Tribe’s new online sports betting is illegal.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In a one-two punch of court rulings last week, a federal judge ruled the Seminole Tribe’s new online sports betting is illegal.

According to the judge, although the servers processing the internet bets are on tribe property, the gamblers themselves must also be.

The online sportsbook is the centerpiece of the governor’s renewed gaming compact with the tribe, worth an initial $2.5 billion to the state.

The judge called the set-up “fiction” and ended the compact, but the tribe is still operating the gambling app.

Daniel Wallach is a gaming law and sports betting attorney who has followed the cases since day one, even calling this outcome last spring, before Florida lawmakers had approved the deal.

