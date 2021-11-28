75º
wplg logo

LIVE

This Week In South Florida

This Week in South Florida: Daniel Wallach

Glenna Milberg, Reporter

Michael Putney, Senior Political Reporter

Tags: Broward County, This Week in South Florida, Politics
In a one-two punch of court rulings last week, a federal judge ruled the Seminole Tribe’s new online sports betting is illegal.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – In a one-two punch of court rulings last week, a federal judge ruled the Seminole Tribe’s new online sports betting is illegal.

According to the judge, although the servers processing the internet bets are on tribe property, the gamblers themselves must also be.

The online sportsbook is the centerpiece of the governor’s renewed gaming compact with the tribe, worth an initial $2.5 billion to the state.

The judge called the set-up “fiction” and ended the compact, but the tribe is still operating the gambling app.

Daniel Wallach is a gaming law and sports betting attorney who has followed the cases since day one, even calling this outcome last spring, before Florida lawmakers had approved the deal.

He joined This Week in South Florida host Glenna Milberg to discuss, and their conversation can be seen at the top of this page.

Copyright 2021 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Authors:

Glenna Milberg joined Local 10 News in September 1999 to report on South Florida's top stories and community issues. She also serves as co-host on Local 10's public affairs broadcast, "This Week in South Florida."

email

facebook

twitter

Michael Putney came to Local 10 in 1989 to become senior political reporter and host of "This Week In South Florida with Michael Putney." He is Local 10's senior political reporter. 

email